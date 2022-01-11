DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.25

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $20.44. DLH shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 184,829 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in DLH by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DLH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

