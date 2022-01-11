DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 3.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.33. 2,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,149,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after buying an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

