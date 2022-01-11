Dogeswap Hits One Day Volume of $861.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $727,075.76 and approximately $861.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.35 or 0.00084998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

