Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) (NYSE:DDC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$18.48. Dominion Diamond shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 466,920 shares traded.

About Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC)

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

