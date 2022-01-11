Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $502.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.