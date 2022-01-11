Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 2,798 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

