DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 15,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

