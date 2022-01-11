Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

