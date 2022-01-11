DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

