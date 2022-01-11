DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

DKNG opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

