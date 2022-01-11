Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.42 ($82.30).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.85 ($0.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €51.25 ($58.24). The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of $520.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.88. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a twelve month high of €82.70 ($93.98).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.