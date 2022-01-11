Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 451.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,579. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

