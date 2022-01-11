Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

DPMLF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

