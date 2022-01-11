DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

