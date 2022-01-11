E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 754.9 days.

Shares of ENAKF opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

