Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

