Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

