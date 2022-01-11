Efinity Reaches Market Cap of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.40 or 0.07561838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.64 or 0.99319287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.