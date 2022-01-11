Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 176,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

