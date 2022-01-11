Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 117,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 208,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

