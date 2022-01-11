EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Acquires 5,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,501,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,385,012.35.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

Shares of CVE:EMX traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.1706115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

