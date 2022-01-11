Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 3.1%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 32.01 and last traded at 32.13. 3,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,709,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of 30.10 and a 200-day moving average of 27.36.
In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $60,298,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $9,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
