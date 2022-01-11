Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 3.1%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 32.01 and last traded at 32.13. 3,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,709,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of 30.10 and a 200-day moving average of 27.36.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $60,298,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $9,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

