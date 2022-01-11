Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) versus Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Head to Head Comparison

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

40.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 7.26 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 8.75 $100,000.00 $0.01 47.65

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Kidoz has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Kidoz beats Endeavor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.