Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $20.19. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 4,831 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

