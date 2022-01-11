Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $227.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

