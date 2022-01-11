EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by 112.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

