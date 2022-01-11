EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 558,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

