Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Equal has a total market cap of $796,953.50 and $1,388.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

