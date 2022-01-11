Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $840.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $970.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $764.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $806.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

