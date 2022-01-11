Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

