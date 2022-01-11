Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Angi has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,702,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.