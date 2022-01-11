Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vimeo, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

