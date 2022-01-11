Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for State Street Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $102.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

