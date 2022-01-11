Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

NYSE:PNC opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $226.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

