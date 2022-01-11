Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Cowen lowered their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

