Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $570.19 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

