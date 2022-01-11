Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Generac stock opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.