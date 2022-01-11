Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

