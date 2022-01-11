Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOTV. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 105,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $8,210,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $549.87 million, a P/E ratio of -191.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

