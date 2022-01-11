Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 643 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.