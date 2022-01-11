Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of ViewRay worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ViewRay by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $817.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

