Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.