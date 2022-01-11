Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 116,016 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

