Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

IOT opened at $22.99 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

