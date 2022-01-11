Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 783.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 451,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,803.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

