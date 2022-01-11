Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

