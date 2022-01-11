Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period.

REZ stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $98.89.

