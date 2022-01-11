Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

PAYC stock opened at $364.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

