Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,058.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

