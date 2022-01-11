Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Underperform

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 6,500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBGLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,840.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

